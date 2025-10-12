Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): The National Security Guard on Sunday organised a cyclothon in memory of Ashoka Chakra recipient Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The event is being held to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the Fit India camping, marking the ceremonial commencement of the NSG Raising Day celebrations.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Rollout Faces Delay: ATM-Based PF Withdrawals Expected by January 2026 as CBT Meets on October 13 to Finalise Tech Upgrade, Pension Review.

The event is witnessing active participation from over 250 professional cyclists, alongside NSG personnel, symbolising physical fitness, unity, discipline, and a shared sense of national duty.

As part of the route, two specially curated street plays on Cervical Cancer Awareness are being staged at prominent locations. The performances aim to engage the public in an interactive and accessible manner, encouraging greater understanding of women's health issues and preventive care.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP's Central Election Committee To Finalise Candidates List in Crucial Meeting Today.

In addition, NSG medical teams will visit schools across Mumbai on 13th and 14th October 2025, conducting interactive sessions to raise awareness about fitness, preventive healthcare, including cervical cancer awareness, and cleanliness among students and staff.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan led the commando operation launched on 27th November 2008 to flush out terrorists from Hotel Taj Mahal, Mumbai, in which he rescued 14 hostages.

During the operation, his team came under intense hostile fire, in which one of his team members got grievously injured. Major Sandeep pinned down the terrorists with accurate fire and rescued the injured commando to safety. In the process, he was shot in his right arm. Despite his injuries, he continued to fight the terrorists till his last breath.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan displayed most conspicuous bravery besides camaraderie and leadership of the highest order and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)