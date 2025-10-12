New Delhi, October 11: The much-awaited EPFO 3.0 upgrade may take longer than expected, with the facility to withdraw provident fund (PF) money directly from ATMs now likely to become operational only by January 2026, according to a report. The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s apex decision-making body, is set to discuss the proposal in its meeting on October 13, alongside major issues including technology modernisation, investment policies, and pension reforms.

This will be the CBT’s first meeting in over nine months, the last being held in February when it approved the interest rate on PF deposits. The upcoming session will review the EPFO’s digital transformation progress and finalise key decisions before the new platform rolls out. What Is EPFO Passbook Lite? Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Introduces Simplified PF Account Access, Check Details.

EPFO 3.0: Key Features and Tech Overhaul

Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers will get access to faster, fully automated services. PF claims will be processed without manual intervention, while members can update or correct their details online without visiting regional offices. The new system will also include OTP-based authentication for secure access and verification of transactions. PF Withdrawal From ATM: EPFO Likely To Allow PF Withdrawals via ATMs From January 2026, CBT Approval Expected Soon.

The digital upgrade aims to make EPFO services as easy to access as a bank, fulfilling the vision announced earlier by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. IT majors Infosys, Wipro, and TCS have been shortlisted to manage the new platform, which is nearing completion after extended testing.

CBT Agenda: Pension, Investments and Job Creation Scheme

The meeting will also review the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, targeting over 3.5 crore jobs between August 2025 and July 2027, including 1.9 crore first-time workers.

Although not officially listed on the agenda, sources said a proposal to raise the minimum INR 1,000 pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) could be discussed. The CBT is also expected to explore ways to strengthen EPFO’s investment strategy to improve returns for subscribers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

