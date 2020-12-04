New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced an agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Pixxel, a private satellite company for the launch of their first satellite in 2021.

"On December 3, 2020, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, has entered into a launch agreement with M/S Pixxel, a private satellite company for the launch of their first satellite. The Satellite is intended to be launched onboard PSLV in early 2021," ISRO wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | COVID-19 Second Wave: Karnataka Mulls Cancelling All Celebrations Between December 20 to January 2 Fearing Coronavirus Resurgence.

Pixxel also took to the social media and expressed its excitement over the collaboration and wrote: "...First of many collaborations to come."

On Thursday, the Department of Space also entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, a Chennai based start-up company located in the National Centre for combustion R&D, IITM, Chennai for building private small satellite launch vehicle. (ANI)

Also Read | Narinder Singh Kapany Dies at 94, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Express Condolence Over Death of India-Born US Scientist in California.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)