A light-hearted moment between two of the Indian Premier League’s most prominent captains has captured the attention of fans. A viral video circulating on social media shows Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya teasing Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill regarding his new bearded appearance ahead of their high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians.

The footage, captured during a pre-match practice session on Monday, offers a rare glimpse into the camaraderie between the two players, despite the intense professional rivalry currently defining their respective teams' seasons.

The Light-Hearted Exchange

In the video, which has garnered significant traction on X (formerly Twitter), Pandya is seen approaching Gill ahead of the toss. The MI captain playfully gestures toward Gill’s facial hair, making several remarks about the "mature" look the 26-year-old has adopted for the 2026 season. GT vs MI Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Gill, who has traditionally maintained a more clean-shaven or lightly stubbled appearance, responded with a laugh, appearing to enjoy the banter as the duo hug each other. The interaction provided a brief moment of levity in what has otherwise been a high-pressure week for both franchises as they battle for positions in the top half of the table.

Watch Video- Hardil Pandya React to Shubman Gill's Beard Look

Hardik reacting to Shubman Gill’s beard pic.twitter.com/DsidhlgjEf — Sarthak Aggarwal 🇮🇳 (@Sarthak130305) April 20, 2026

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill at GT vs MI IPL 2026 Toss

The rapport between Pandya and Gill is well-documented within the Indian cricketing circuit. Before returning to Mumbai Indians, Pandya led the Gujarat Titans for two seasons, with Gill serving as a key pillar of his batting lineup. During that period, the duo helped the franchise secure a title in their debut year and a runner-up finish in the following season.

The transition of leadership at Gujarat Titans, from Pandya to Gill, was one of the major talking points of the 2024 season. Despite the shift in team dynamics, the latest footage suggests that the personal relationship between the mentor and his former protege remains amicable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).