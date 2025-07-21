Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) The Odisha unit president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a wing of the Congress, was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on March 18 but came to light on Sunday after the student lodged a complaint at the Mancheswar Police Station, alleging that accused Udit Pradhan mixed an intoxicating substance in her drinks and raped her in the hotel, a senior officer said.

Also Read | ‘Praying for His Long, Healthy Life’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Based on the complaint submitted by the student, an FIR was registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused was arrested on Sunday,” he said.

The woman also accused Pradhan of threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the alleged incident, the officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Old Rajinder Nagar Area, Suicide Note Recovered.

"The accused has been booked under various provisions, including rape and criminal intimidation, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)