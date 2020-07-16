Jodhpur, Jul 1 (PTI) The CBI has caught an NTPC manager red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh here for clearing the bills of a firm hired for cleaning the solar power panels of the PSU, an official said on Thursday.

The CBI registered the case and laid the trap against Manager Om Prakash Meena of the PSU's Phalodi office here on a compliant by proprietor Bhom Singh of Jai Vijay Enterprises which had a contract since 2017 for cleaning the NTPC's solar power plant at Bharla Park, said a CBI spokesperson.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Granted Second Consular Access by Pakistan: Reports.

As per Singh's compliant, Meena initially used to pay the firm regularly but of late he had been creating troubles in payments, complaining of deficiencies in service by the firm, said the spokesperson.

He had held up the firm's bills for several lakhs of rupees and when the complainant met Meena for the payment, he demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh for clearing all his dues, the spokespersons added.

Also Read | Portion of Bhanushali Building Collapses in Mumbai's Fort Area: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

“Bhom Singh approached the CBI and complained against Meena for demanding the bribe. After verification of the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Meena on Wednesday evening red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh at his office,” said the spokesperson.

The CBI sleuths also conducted searches at Meena's office at Phalodi and residence Bhilwara, which has led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, he said.

A case has been registered against Meena under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the CBI is investigating it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)