New Delhi/Tapovan, Feb 16 (PTI) The NTPC has started disbursing compensation to the families of the workers of its Tapovan-Vishnugad project, who lost their lives in a glacier disaster in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7.

The first cheque for Rs 20 lakh was handed over to Vimala Devi, wife of late Narendraji of Tapovan Vihar, on Monday.

A team from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), led by R P Ahirwar, the head of the Tapovan project, visited Vimala Devi at her house to hand over the cheque to her.

While the team at Tapovan has accelerated the completion of the modalities to fast-track the distribution of compensation, the company has decided to hand over compensation amounts from its end to the families of the deceased workers, in accordance with the ex-gratia list released by the state government.

Meanwhile, rescue operations at the site are going on in full swing for the 10th consecutive day with extensive coordinated work being carried out by multiple agencies, including the NTPC, to reach those trapped in a tunnel.

While teams from the NTPC are managing the entire operation from behind the scene by assisting the rescue teams, the company has airlifted machineries, including high-end submersible slush-removal pumps, to augment the efforts.

The Tapovan project had stood like a rock against the tsunami-like flood and bore the brunt of nature's fury.

In the process, the barrage of the project saved many villages downstream from being swept away.

The NTPC has also set up a workforce at the Tapovan site to coordinate with the administration and gather all required information about every missing worker. All required machineries for the rescue operation are currently available, while the requirement for any additional resources is being met on a war-footing.

Real-time information is being shared with the agencies involved in the exercise to expedite the rescue process.

