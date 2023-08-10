Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Haryana's Nuh district has achieved the second position in Niti Aayog's 'Delta ranking' under the aspirational districts programme, an official said on Thursday.

The programme aims at uplifting and developing the most socio-economically challenged districts in India, and this progress in Nuh is certainly a step in the right direction, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said in a statement.

He said continuous efforts are on to improve the ranking of the district on several parameters. Nuh tops in parameters of agriculture and water resources while in health and nutrition parameters, it comes in second place.

Due to continuous improvement in the ranking of other departments, the district has bagged an overall second position, the official said.

The Delta rankings for the aspirational districts measure the incremental progress made by them across the developmental areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure.

"Today, as a result of the awareness of the citizens and dedicated efforts taken by the district administrative officers, Nuh district has bagged the second position in the delta ranking of aspirational districts in the country," the official said.

Last week, six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in communal clashes that erupted when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs in the district and later spread to adjoining Gurugram.

