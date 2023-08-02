Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 2 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the yatra organisers in Nuh did not provide complete information to the district administration, which resulted in the violence on Monday.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, after the violence in the Nuh district claimed 5 lives, including that of 2 police homeguards, the Deputy CM vowed stringent action against those responsible.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Forced to Drink Sanitiser for Resisting Molestation Bid in Bareilly.

"The yatra organisers did not give complete information about the procession to the district administration, which resulted in the violence. Strict action will follow against those responsible for the incident," Chautala told reporters.

Meanwhile, the crubs on the movement of traffic were lifted and schools and colleges returned to normal functioning as the situation normalised in Nuh district, an official informed on Wednesday.

Also Read | ‘Situation in Violence-Hit Manipur Is Serious’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead of Opposition Delegation Meeting With President Draupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime, Varun Dahiya said all restrictions on traffic movement have been lifted and classes were being held as normal in the Nuh district.

He informed further that even workplaces were functioning normally in the district.

Further, informing that mobile internent services had been restored in Nuh, the ACP urged locals not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation that they may come across on social media.

"All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning as normal. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The suspension of internet services has also been lifted. However, I would urge one and all not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation on social media. If anyone has any information, he can reach us on the helpline number 112," ACP Dahiya said.

SP (Special Deputation), Narender Bijarniya, told ANI, "A total of 40 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence and 116 people have been arrested so far. Another 50 people are also being questioned in this connection."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in Gurugram's Badshahpur following overnight violence.

Security deployment was boosted in the districts adjoining Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence that broke out between two groups on July 31.

Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours in Nuh from Monday midnight and mobile internet services were suspended in the district in the immediate aftermath of the violence.

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from Gurugram's Badshahpur and on Sohna Road.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he suspected a “conspiracy” behind Monday’s clashes.

Khattar called the incident “unfortunate” and said that clashes broke out at several places and that a big conspiracy seems behind the violence.

"This is an unfortunate incident. A yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack on those taking part in the procession and the police. Violence was reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this,” said Khattar.

The deceased home guards in the Nuh violence were identified as Neeraj and Gursevak. They were deployed at the Khedali Daula police station.

Heavy police contingents were deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas in the aftermath of the clashes. A curfew has was imposed in Nuh and Section 144 was also in place in adjoining areas.

Chief Minister Khattar informed on Tuesday that around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people taken into custody in connection with the violence.

The CM also urged locals to maintain peace.

Sixteen companies of central forces and 20 of the Haryana Police were deployed in Nuh after the July 31 violence.

Also, on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the situation was under control and normalcy had been restored in Nuh.

"In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control. Sohna was our main focus area. A peace committee meeting was held there. Normalcy has been restored and markets are open. We have conducted a flag march as well," Deputy Commissioner Yadav said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)