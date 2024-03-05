Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the current influx of tourists to Uttar Pradesh has doubled, surpassing the state's population.

He made the remark during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 762 development projects totaling Rs 2,758 crore, organised by the Tourism Department at Lok Bhavan Auditorium.

Congratulating the people of the state for all the schemes related to the Tourism Department, the CM Yogi said, "For the first time, we are simultaneously inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for schemes based on proposals from the public representatives, Pro-Poor Scheme and the Chief Minister Tourism Development Scheme, aimed at systematically developing tourism spots across all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies of the state."

The Chief Minister highlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "Today, we witness a new Uttar Pradesh emerging. From a tourism perspective, our efforts extend beyond the development of individual sites; we strive to foster overall growth, ecosystem preservation, and employment opportunities. With clear government intentions and swift execution, we witness tangible results."

He said that the improved security and law enforcement in the state have reshaped perceptions of Uttar Pradesh, and the government's decisions have yielded significant benefits.

He further said, "Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, Ayodhya Dham in Ayodhya, Naimish Tirtha in Naimish have been revitalized. The Vindhyavasini Corridor has undergone a remarkable transformation, while Brijbhoomi is once again captivating the world's attention. Events like Prayagraj's Kumbh, the development of religious places like Chitrakoot, and Shuktirtha, along with the systematic promotion of heritage and eco-tourism, have contributed to Uttar Pradesh's remarkable turnaround, making it a preferred destination for tourists."

The Chief Minister cited examples of cities like Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur, where hotels are fully booked, taxi services are in high demand, markets have seen exponential growth, and restaurants are bustling with activity.

"Today, the whole world is eager to explore Uttar Pradesh. 'UP ab upadrav ki nahi, utsav ki bhoomi ban chuka hai' (the state has transformed into a land of celebration from a once-troubled region). What was once considered a state of chaos has now become a symbol of faith and prosperity under the leadership of the double-engine government," he further said.

The CM went on to say that UP was once labelled as a 'breaker' in the country's development, but today it has emerged as a 'breakthrough' state. "It is no longer considered a BIMARU state but has transformed into a revenue surplus state, attracting significant investment. The service sector, including the establishment of quality hotels and restaurants, has played a pivotal role in this transformation," he added.

The Chief Minister noted the significant shift in perception regarding religious sites like Ayodhya, from where people now return satisfied with no fear of anything. He expressed confidence in the state's capacity to accommodate large gatherings of devotees, citing examples such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Vindhyavasini Dham.

CM Yogi instructed officials to integrate CCTV cameras with AI tools to accurately monitor tourist footfall at various destinations.

He emphasised the importance of development of forts in Bundelkhand from a tourism perspective, alongside spiritual tourism. The Chief Minister urged the Tourism Department to expedite the formulation of a policy in this regard.

Furthermore, CM Yogi directed department officials to create a digital tourist map and establish tourist desks at every airport, railway station, and bus station in the state. This initiative aims to provide tourists with information about important tourist sites, accommodation options, and dining facilities. It is believed that with the implementation of such measures, Uttar Pradesh will attract a significant influx of tourists, establishing itself as a premier tourist destination.

The Chief Minister said, "Next year, Prayagraj will host the Kumbh Mela. The government is diligently working to ensure that it surpasses the grandeur of the 2019 event. We have already initiated significant projects focused on enhancing cleanliness, orderliness, and safety during the Kumbh."

Regarding the Kukrail Night Safari in Lucknow, he mentioned ongoing preparations to commence operations as soon as possible. This initiative aims to provide children with both entertainment and educational experiences.

On this occasion, several key figures from the state, including Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Jai Devi, Amresh Kumar, Yogesh Shukla, Neeraj Vohra, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, and Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture Mukesh Meshram, were present. Public representatives and officials were present. (ANI)

