Bikaner, Oct 25 (PTI) A nursing student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The 22-year-old girl named Ayush (22) was a resident of Kotputli area of Jaipur and a student of final year in the Government College of Nursing, they said.

She hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.

Before taking the extreme step, she called her brother and friends who informed the college administration, police said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination, police said.

