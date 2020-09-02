Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) The examination for those who fail the Class X and XII examinations of the state board, which is generally held in October, will be deferred this year, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"Given the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone the examinations," she told reporters here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

Asked when these exams would be conducted, the minister said the decision will be taken considering the prevailing situation in November or December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)