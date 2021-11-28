Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): As many as 25 students of Government (SSD) Girls' High School, Chamakpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha tested positive for COVID-19.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Rupavanoo Mishra, Chief District Medical Officer, Mayurbhanj, said, "One government girls high school. Some students had some symptoms of cough and cold. We conducted RAT. 25 students test positive for COVID-19."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Organizes Coaching Program in Sopore to Prepare Students for Competitive Exams.

"We are taking all the precautionary measures. The students are getting treatment. The health condition of students is stable. We have sanitised the school premises and the situation is under control and being monitored by our medical team," added Mishra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)