New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident in Odisha's Koraput, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate road accident in Koraput, Odissa. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the PMO tweeted.

The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpad police station limits when a group of around 30 people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative.

