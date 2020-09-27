Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 27 (ANI): MLAs, PSOs (personal security officers), and assembly staff underwent the COVID-19 test at the Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar, ahead of Assembly's monsoon session that is scheduled to begin from September 29.

Speaking to ANI BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb said that the move was necessary in view of the increasing COVID-19 curve in the country.

"We know the COVID-19 curve is ascending, and as a public representative, we have to go on ground for welfare work. So, the order regarding every MLA undertaking COVID-19 test before coming to the assembly is extremely important and a good decision,"

Talking about the MLAs who were tested COVID-19 positive so far, Deb said that after testing negative for the viral infection and completing their quarantine period, the MLAs can come to Assembly.

Ex-Minister and BJD MLA Arabinda Dhali also lauded the move and said that by getting a COVID-19 test, MLAs can protect themselves and their colleagues.

"The order to get the COVID-19 test is extremely important because this will prevent the spread of the virus. We can keep ourselves, as well as others, protected," he said

He added that the assembly will go on unaffected even if somebody tests positive.

"People who are tested negative and want to come to the assembly will be welcomed, others can attend through video conferencing," he said.

Dhali also informed that the seats of MLA inside the state assembly have been separated with glass panels to ensure social distancing. (ANI)

