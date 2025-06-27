Puri (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, as thousands of devotees began pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour.

Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.

With the blowing of conch shells and rhythmic beating of cymbals and mridangas, the pulling of the chariots began along the Grand Road (Bada Danda), marking the start of the deities' annual journey.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' is one of the most significant customs of the Rath Yatra, symbolising humility and equality before the divine.

During the ritual, the Gajapati Maharaja, the erstwhile King of Puri and chief servitor of Lord Jagannath, swept around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom, sprinkling sandalwood water and flowers, and invoking blessings to purify the path of the divine journey.

Dressed in traditional attire, the Gajapati Maharaja arrived in a royal procession from the Puri royal palace to the Grand Road, where the deities were placed on their respective chariots. His ceremonial act represents the deep intertwining of royalty and devotion in Jagannath culture.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri to witness the grand spectacle, chanting hymns as the sweeping ritual marked the start of the deities' annual nine-day sojourn.

The sweeping of the chariots is not just symbolic, but is considered a sacred act of service, reflecting the spiritual essence of the Rath Yatra festival, which draws millions from across the world.

Meanwhile, in a warm gesture reflecting traditional hospitality and devotion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi served 'Tanka Torani'--a traditional Odia fermented drink--to devotees participating in the Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri on Friday.

CM Majhi could be seen personally distributing the cooling drink, known for its refreshing properties, to devotees braving the summer heat to witness the chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

'Tanka Torani', made from fermented rice water, curd, and a blend of local spices, is traditionally offered during religious occasions and is particularly popular during Rath Yatra due to its hydrating and energising qualities.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers to Lord Jagannath during the Ratha Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, in the Rath Yatra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The first ritual of the Jagannath Yatra has been completed. All three siblings have reached the chariots... I am satisfied with the arrangements made by the state government..."

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari also spoke to ANI and said, "It is a proud feeling and a privilege for all of us. In Sanatan Dharma, Lord Jagannath is the only deity who comes out of the temple to give Darshan to his devotees. I'm also a devotee and am feeling very proud to have received his darshan."

"Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Mata Subhadra have already left the 'Ratna Sinhasan' and have started giving their blessings to the devotees. The blessings of Lord Jagannath will help us to perform better. Last year, my department has tackled all natural calamities without any human casualties. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Odisha will prosper and develop," he said. (ANI)

