Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Odisha State Government on Monday announced monetary incentives for doctors, paramedics, and Class lV employees deployed at dedicated COVID-19 hospitals/health centres across the State.

The government said an incentive for Rs 1000 per day for doctors, Rs 500 per day for paramedics and Rs 200 per day for Class lV employees will be provided.

"The healthcare personnel ie doctors, paramedics, and Class IV employees are engaged in COVID-health facilities such as dedicated COVID-hospitals, health centres, care centres in the state for treatment and care of COVID-19 patients. After careful consideration, the government has been pleased to improve the incentives for doctors, paramedics, and Class IV employees," read a notification.

"The employees are entitled to avail the incentives for those days in which they are in active line of duty in contact with COVID-19 positive patients in COVID-health facilities," it added.

Odisha has reported 673 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Monday.The number of coronavirus infected individuals surged to 18,110 in the State, said the Information and Public Relation Department of Odisha. (ANI)

