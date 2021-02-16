Odisha (Bhubaneshwar) [India], February 16 (ANI): Odisha Legislative Assembly is set to go paperless with the implementation of e-Vidhan Project, from the forthcoming Budget session starting on February 18, Speaker SN Patro said on Tuesday.

"Government of India has given the assistance in 60:40 ratio for the infrastructure development to implement the e-Vidhan sabha projects, We have made all necessary arrangements to introduce the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)", he said.

Patro added, "From this session, all work of the legislative assembly including Governor's address, Budget presentation, questions and the proceedings of the assembly will go paperless through National e-Vidhan Application".

"All staff of the legislative assembly has been provided with the required training for this new paperless model by the NeVA officials. But we will give privileges to the MLAs as they do not have sufficient training. So we will provide them with hard copies on questions and other matters."

The state budget for 2021-22 will be presented in the Assembly on February 22. (ANI)

