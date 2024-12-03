Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) Odisha MLAs across party lines on Tuesday demanded an increase in their salaries and enhanced pension for former lawmakers, prompting the assembly to constitute a committee to recommend the state government on the matter.

The issue was raised during Zero Hour by Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, supported by members from both Congress and BJP.

Mallik emphasised the need to increase the pension of former MLAs, saying they were struggling to manage, due to rising prices of essential items and medical expenses.

Speaker Surama Padhy then announced the formation of a committee headed by BJP MLA Bhaskar Madei.

The panel will recommend the state government on the amount of salary raise, and also study the salary and pension payment in other states, sources said.

Mallik pointed out that a committee formed by the previous government had already submitted a report recommending an increase in the salary of MLAs to Rs 2.5 lakh per month and the pension for former MLAs to Rs 70,000.

She also called for an increase in the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Supporting her request, Deputy Chief of Opposition PK Deb stressed the need to raise the MLA LAD fund to Rs 5 crore.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam echoed the demand, saying the fund should be increased alongside the salary and pension hikes.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said people in his constituency had numerous demands for development, which could not be met with the current fund levels.

He also suggested increasing health insurance coverage for journalists to Rs 20 lakh, a proposal that was supported by few MLAs.

Madhei called for swift action on increasing MLA salaries and pensions, urging the government to implement the earlier committee's recommendations during this session of the Assembly.

BJP MLA Sanatan Bijuli also voiced concerns about the low salaries of MLAs, given their expenses.

She expressed her agreement that the demands of the lawmakers were genuine and directed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to present the matter to the government.

