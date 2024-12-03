Bareilly (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three people were injured when their car fell into a canal here on Tuesday morning allegedly after being misled by a navigation system, the second such incident in the district in 10 days.

Superintendent of Police (city) Manush Parik said the occupants of the car were travelling from Kanpur to Pilibhit when they took a detour by following the popular navigation system near Barkapur Tiraha village and fell in the Kalapur canal.

Police and civic administration officials reached the spot soon after and rescued the three people who suffered minor injuries, officials said, adding the car was pulled out of the canal with the help of a crane.

On November 24, three people died in Bareilly when their car fell into the Ramganga river from a partially constructed bridge in Bareilly. In this case too, police suspect that the driver was misled by its navigation system into taking the unsafe route.

