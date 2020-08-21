Odisha [India], August 21 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Sanjib Mallick tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Sanjib Mallick, who is MLA from Bhadrak constituency, has asked everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Announced by National Testing Agency; Check Time Table Here.

Mallick said in a tweet, "Today my Covid test was done and the result was positive. I am requesting all who came in my contact to please get Covid test done and follow Covid positive guidelines."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Odisha has 21,063 active cases, 48,577 recoveries and 380 deaths as of August 21. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Announces Ex-Gratia for Kin of 9 People Killed in Fire at Hydroelectric Station in Srisailam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)