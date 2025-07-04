Bhubaneswar, Jul 4 (PTI) The Odisha BJP is likely to get a new president by July 8, according to the poll schedule announced by the party on Friday.

The formal notification for the president's election will be issued on July 6, said the statement issued by Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, the party's state election officer.

The nominations will be accepted on July 7, while voting for the post of state president will be held on July 8, if required, it said.

The names of the new state president and central council member will be declared on July 8 itself, it added.

The organisational election was put on hold due to the stampede during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

Several senior leaders are in the race for the post, with incumbent Manmohan Samal looking for another term, party insiders said.

