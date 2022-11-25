Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday protested against the Odisha government for the seventh consecutive day demanding the fulfilment of the farmer's demands.

While talking to ANI, BJP MLA Prithviraj Harichandan said "This is the 7th day of our protest, and we will take it to an indefinite period until the farmer's demands are not fulfilled."

The BJP leader then alleged the Biju Janta Dal lead state Government of not fulfilling his poll promises to the farmers.

"During the 2019 elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured the farmers that they will be getting Rs 10,000 compensation every month. But, despite getting the farmer's support, the government is only giving Rs 4000 as compensation. The government had also announced giving Rs 100 as a bonus per quintal in 2016, during procurement. But, nothing has been given so far," he said.

"Through this protest, BJP is giving a warning to the Odisha government, that if they don't fulfill their promise, then the CM and his ministers won't be able to set foot on the state's land. Our protest will continue for an indefinite period till the farmer's demands are fulfilled," he said.

Earlier today, the Winter session in Odisha Assembly got adjourned till 4 pm on Friday, after a ruckus in the assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the Opposition including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress staged a demonstration in the House, stalling the proceedings of the House.

Because of the protests, a supplementary budget was passed within a minute without even reading the details. Also, the budget was passed by the Minister of Panchaayatiraj, Forest and Environment Pradeep Amat, instead of Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

After the assembly got adjourned twice, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister and MLAs also protested in front of the Gandhi statue and gave the Odisha governor a memorandum demanding an MSP of paddy Rs 2930.

BJP MLA Kusum Tete accused BJD of itself carrying out the protest to divert the public attention from the sex scandal issue.

Whereas, Congress MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi alleged both BJP and BJD of being involved in the 'Honeytrap' matter and diverting the public attention. (ANI)

