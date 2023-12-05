Berhampur, Dec 5 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed the owner of an eatery where he was working with a stone slab after he was not paid his monthly wage of Rs 1,500 for a long, and abused and assaulted whenever he asked for it, police said on Tuesday.

The decomposed body of the 37-year-old man, who ran the fast food joint at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, was found on Sunday in his rented room, they said.

Also Read | Suspense Over New CMS: Nothing Has Been Decided Yet, Says Amit Shah on Chief Minister's Post in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

He hired the boy of Bhanjanagar area, promising a monthly wage of Rs 1,500, to work as a helper at the eatery. The boy also used to live with him in that room, police said.

However, he did not pay the boy his wage, and whenever he asked for his dues, the man used to abuse and assault him. He also threatened the boy with a police case in case he tried to leave, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saravana Vivek M said.

Also Read | Opposition Meeting: INDIA Bloc Meeting Will Be Held on December 17, Says RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In the early hours of November 29 when the man was sleeping, the boy brought a heavy stone slab and bludgeoned him with it. Then, he also hit him with an iron clamp, police said.

After ensuring the man's death, the boy left the house and bolted the doors. The body was recovered after a foul smell started coming from it, they said.

The boy was nabbed on Tuesday, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)