Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) Odisha government Thursday reduced the fares of buses across all categories on Thursday following the decrease in the price of diesel due to the cut in central duties.

Also Read | West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1600 Vacancies of Constable Posts; Check Details Here.

The fares have been revised with immediate effect, the transport commissioner said in the order.

Also Read | BPCL Privatisation: Govt Drops Offer to Sell 53% Stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd as Most Bidders Express Inability to Participate.

Fares for ordinary and express categories of buses have been revised by three paise per km from 89 and 93 paise/km respectively, according to the State Transport Authority (STA).

In deluxe and AC deluxe buses the ticket price has declined by 6 paise per km, while rides in Super premium buses will be cheaper by nine paise km, it added.

The Centre had slashed excise duty on Saturday on petrol by a record Rs eight per litre and on diesel by Rs six per litre to give relief to consumers.

The Odisha government had hiked fares twice in the past two months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)