Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday held a meeting with the High Commissioner of Australia, Barry O'Farell to discuss cooperation between Odisha and Australia in various fields.

The meeting focused on large-scale cooperation in trade and technology and better use of skilled manpower.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner praised Patnaik for Odisha's efforts at promoting the Indian Hockey team and improving the sport.

Patnaik also recalled the visit of the Australian Hockey team during the Hockey World Cup in Odisha and praised the skills of the team.

Both sides further agreed to cooperate in the creation of sports infrastructure in Odisha, providing better training, especially for Hockey. The meeting also stressed the need for closer cooperation between Odisha and Australia in the field of mining research. (ANI)

