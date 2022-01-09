Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a financial package for 50,000 community support staff (CSS) working at the Panchayat level under "Mission Shakti" in the state.

"All community support staff will receive an annual uniform allowance of Rs 1,000 and will be given one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to buy their preferred smartphone," said a statement from Chief Miniter's office (CMO)

"All Community Resource Person- Community Mobilisation (CRP-CMs) will be paid monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 along with Rs 350 per month for travel expenses and Rs 150 per month for telephone allowance totalling Rs 250," it added.

Stating that "Mission Shakti" has become a movement that has changed the lives of 70 lakh women in Odisha, the CMO said that "in the current year, women Self Help Group under Mission Shakti have been given a bank loan of a record Rs 6,000 crore."

"In addition, Rs 200 crore has been deposited in the bank account of SHGs towards interest subvention," it added. (ANI)

