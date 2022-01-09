Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced 'paid medical leave' for Anganwadi workers and double the one-time incentives for those retiring from the service.

"Anganwadi workers play an important role in children's health, nutrition and education along with the awareness among the women in rural areas," said a press statement from Chief Miniter's office (CMO).

"The Chief Minister has increased the amount of incentives for retired Anganwadi workers as an appreciation for their hard work and dedication towards the service," it added Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants employed in the state under Anganwadi Service Scheme are being given one-time incentives on their retirement at the age of 62.

As of increased incentive, Anganwadi workers will receive a one-time incentive of Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 20,000 on their retirement.

Similar, the incentives of mini Anganwadi workers have been increased to Rs 30,000 from Rs 15,000 and Anganwadi assistants will be provided Rs 20,000 instead of 10,000, the release said.

The increased incentive will be effective retroactively from January 1, 2019. This will benefit 1991 Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants who have been retired to date.

And as many as 1.30 lakh Anganwadi workers of the state will be benefited from the announcement.

Along with that, the Chief Minister has also announced that "Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants are admitted to any government or government-listed hospital due to illness while on duty, will get paid medical leave." (ANI)

