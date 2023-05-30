Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated 4 key industrial units and laid foundations for 17 projects at the 17th phase of the ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony for new industrial units in Odisha.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the cumulative investments for these industries are Rs 3,600 crore which can create employment opportunities for 9,200 persons.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Congress Accuses Narendra Modi Government of 'Protecting' Accused of Sexual Exploitation, Questions PM's Claims on Women Security.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said that "Odisha now ranks second among the top states in attracting investments. The government's unceasing endeavour in making Odisha a top choice for investors is now taking shape."

According to the recent survey conducted by the CMIE capex database and CII Research, Odisha has secured the second position among the leading states in India in terms of attracting significant ongoing investments during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Also Read | Top AI Executives Warn of ‘risk of Extinction’.

The state government is working hard towards converting these investment intents into grounded projects.

The ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony was held for projects spread across diverse sectors like Cement, Food Processing, Agro Processing, Plastics, Power &Renewable Energy, IT & ESDM, Steel Downstream, Textile & Apparel, and Tourism. The projects are spread across different districts in the state mainly, Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

The projects where inaugurated include, Shiva Cement entailing an investment of Rs 1523.24 crores which will generate about 600 employment opportunities, the company has increased their clinker capacity by 1.32 MTPA and Cement capacity by 1.05 MTPA.

During the event, a food processing unit of Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. was also inaugurated, marking an investment of Rs 68.11 crores. This state-of-the-art facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 405 people within the state.

The ground-breaking ceremony for CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. was also held, entailing an investment of Rs. 152.25 crores generating an employment opportunity for 110 people in the state.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. Additionally, ground-breaking for Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt. Ltd. - Unit-IV and Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd. was also held.

These projects entail investments of Rs. 103.5 crores and are projected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 360 people in the state. Project Units of HIL Limited and Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. were inaugurated, in Balasore and Khurda respectively.

HIL Limited will be manufacturing AAC blocks and Cement sandwich panels, entailing an investment of Rs. 63.24 crores generating an employment opportunity for about 265 people. Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. will be investing Rs. 49.50 crores in the state providing employment opportunities to about 97 people in the state.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was held at Angul entailing an investment of Rs. 481.96 crores generating an employment potential for 1,156 people in the state. It is a trustworthy brand and market leader in power backup, and residential solar space. They plan to manufacture Fuel Cells, ACC, Power Storages and Solar Batteries.

The ground-breaking ceremony of 2 Textile and Apparel units was also held, namely SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Cotton World (Unit-2), both at Kurukhi, Puri expected to generate employment to around 4200 persons, with project cost of about Rs. 100 crores.

Alongside these projects, ground-breaking ceremonies for Bio Agro Energy Pvt. Ltd., Indalc Spirits Pvt. Ltd., Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd., IFB Agro Industries Ltd., Rourkela Sponge LLP, CMR Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Prabhukrupa Estates & Properties, Mangalam Tank Pipe and Sanitary, Niyo Polymers Pvt Ltd., Renewable Envirogic Pvt. Ltd., and Shyam Beverages were also held in different districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)