Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated "Sujal Drink from Tap" Mission for 24-hour drinking water supply for the residents of Cuttack.

According to the state government, the programme will benefit 7 lakh people from 1.4 lakh families of Cuttack who will have access to 24-hour piped water. The State government has spent about Rs 790 crore on the project.

Also Read | Chandigarh COVID-19 Restrictions: UT Administration Announces Night Curfew From 10 PM to 5 AM, Shuts Schools and Colleges; Check Details.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "All families in 60 cities of the state, including Cuttack, have been provided with 24-hour piped water. Soon, all households in all 114 cities of the state will have access to 24-hour piped water. Odisha's Drink from Tap Mission is a role model not only for India but also for all developing countries."

Patnaik inaugurated the "Drink from Tap" project in two zones of Cuttack. By December 2023, the entire city will be provided with safe drinking water under the programme.

Also Read | Munawar Faruqui, Stand-Up Comedian, Calls Off Hyderabad Show Due to COVID-19 Curbs.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated three water treatment plants worth Rs 430 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)