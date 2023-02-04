Koraput (Odisha) [india], February 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that women have done great work and brought fame to the entire state. By preparing the national flag on the occasion of 75 years of independence, they have shown their skills and further strengthened our faith in them, while highlighting the Mission Shakti program.

Patnaik was speaking after launching the development project worth Rs 1596 crore for Koraput district. The projects worth Rs 207.80 crore rupees have been inaugurated while the foundation stone for projects worth 1378.40 crore rupees has been laid on Friday.

Addressing the occasion Chief Minister said "The work is being done for the development of Koraput through the development of infrastructure. Giving an example regarding the importance of infrastructure, Patnaik said that a Gurpriya bridge has brought a new trend of development in Swaviman Anchal today."

Expressing that he wants to see women of the state as entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said that work has been started to transform all Self Help Groups into Small and Medium Enterprises and for this, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lahks are being provided. At the same time Rs 50,000 crores will be given as a loan in the next 5 years, adding that under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, medical treatment up to 10 lahks are being provided to the women.

On occasion, interest-free loans of Rs 50 crore were given to 1235 Mission Shakti Self-Help Groups of the district. The Chief Minister launched a special postal cover based on Koraput tourism.

Attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Vikramdev Autonomous College in Jeypore, Chief Minister also announced that a state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed at Vikramdev University. Secretary to the Chief Minister V.K. Pandian said that the auditorium will have 1,000 seats and an investment of Rs 8 crore will be made. Chief Minister had also approved the proposal to accord the"University Status" to the Autonomous College earlier on Thursday.

"Education enhances the potential within us. I have full faith in the youth and you should read good books and stay connected to society," said the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister advised them to continue their efforts to fulfil the dreams of themselves, their family and the whole of Odisha. (ANI)

