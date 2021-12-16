Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Kendrapara and Jajpur district.

As many as 11.50 lakh people in Kendrapara and 15.40 lakh people in Jajpur will get these Cards.

With the distribution of these smart health cards 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state will get free medical treatment in 200 impanelled hospitals across the country.

Addressing the people of both the districts, the Chief Minister stated that BSKY smart health card would alleviate the burden of medical expenses on the people of the state.

"Even the poorest people in the state can get free medical care at the best hospitals in the country with a single card. Every life is precious for us, be it a farmer or a daily wage labourer or a rickshaw puller - everyone every individual have a right to live with dignity," he said.

Along with the distribution of smart health cards, Chief Minister also dedicated various development projects worth Rs 1500 crore in Kendrapara.

"The industrial development was long-standing demand in State, the State government has signed an MoU with Arcelor Mittal for the establishment of Steel plant in the distrust," Patnaik stated.

Similarly, Projects worth Rs 2000 crore have also been dedicated by the Chief Minister in the Jajpur district.

Praising the work of the Women under Mission Shakti Chief Minister said that "A loan of Rs 222 crore has been provided to Women Self Help Groups in the district to boost their business." (ANI)

