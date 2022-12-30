Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched various development projects worth Rs 1,800 crore on Thursday in Angul district.

Patnaik inaugurated 746 projects worth Rs 313 crore and laid the foundation stones for 795 projects worth Rs 1,492 crore.

CM has also announced the launching of two mega drinking water projects for the district at the cost of Rs 350 crore, which has been approved by the state cabinet.

"These two projects will ensure the drinking water to the people of 48 panchayats of the district," Patnaik said.

An official statement said CM has also provided Rs 242 crore to Angul's Mission Shakti.

"The Chief Minister has provided Rs 242 crore to Angul's Mission Shakti SHGs, as many as 75,000 women of 7,372 Mission Shakti groups of the district will be benefited by this," it said.

While speaking after inaugurating the projects, the CM said, "Employment opportunities are increasing with the establishment of industries in Angul. The state has managed to attract capital of Rs 10 lakh crore in the current Make-in-Odisha," Patnaik said. (ANI)

