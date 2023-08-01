Bhubaneswar, August 1: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given his nod to a comprehensive modernisation plan for the State Forensic Science Services Organization. The plan, backed by a substantial budget of Rs 150.05 crore aims to upgrade and revamp the forensic facilities and services in the state, a statement issued by the CMO read.

This scheme, named 'Modernisation of Forensic Science Services Organisation, Odisha,' is set to be executed over a span of five years, starting from the fiscal year 2023-24 until 2027-28. Aligned with the state's 5T initiative, this visionary scheme encompasses a range of specific objectives that are geared towards fostering a more efficient and effective criminal justice system. Naveen Patnaik Replaces West Bengal's Jyoti Basu As Second-Longest-Serving CM in India.

Key objectives include expediting the resolution of cases, strengthening forensic laboratories at the state, regional, and district levels, enhancing scientific investigation procedures, leveraging modern technology, and fortifying the prosecution process to elevate the conviction rate in the state.

A major portion of the approved budget, amounting to Rs 125.25 crore, has been earmarked for the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment to equip forensic laboratories with cutting-edge technology.

The infusion of modern technology will play a crucial role in enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of forensic analysis, thereby bolstering the overall investigative process. A total of Rs 20 crore has been set aside for the construction of new Regional Forensic Laboratory Buildings in two key locations - Balasore and Sambalpur. Rayagada Culvert Collapse: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh for Each Victim's Family.

These state-of-the-art facilities will serve as hubs for forensic investigation, catering to the needs of their respective regions. Recognizing the importance of mobility and accessibility in forensic investigations, the plan also allocates a significant sum of Rs 3.50 crore for the procurement of Mobile Forensic Vans.

These advanced mobile units will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, enabling forensic experts to conduct on-the-spot analysis and evidence collection efficiently, even in remote areas of the state.

