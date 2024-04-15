New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress on Monday expelled Jatani MLA Suresh Kumar Routray for six years from the party on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, the Congress President has approved the expulsion of Suresh Kumar Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect," an official statement issued by Congress read.

Earlier last week, Suresh Kumar Routray was campaigning for his son, Manmath Routray, who is a BJD candidate from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

In 2019 General elections, Aparajita Sarangi registered victory from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. She defeated Arup Mohan Patnaik with a margin of 23,839 votes.

Sarangi will face Manmath Routray for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

However, the 2019 elections saw a shift in the political landscape. The BJD's seat count was reduced to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats. This change marked a notable increase in the BJP's presence in the state. Congress also managed to secure a seat in the 2019 elections.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, out of which 13 are unreserved and the rest are reserved for SC and ST categories. Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will take place in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

