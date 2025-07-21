Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): The President of the Congress party's student wing in Odisha has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old girl student at a college in Bhubaneswar.

The accused, identified as Udit Pradhan, has been arrested by the Odisha police, according to information provided by the Odisha Police Commissionerate. Pradhan is the President of the Odisha National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

As per the police, the incident happened on Friday night when the girl was allegedly given an intoxicating substance in a drink by the accused before he allegedly committed the offence. The incident reportedly took place in a hotel in Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar.

Police said, "There has been an allegation by a girl student about giving an intoxicated substance in a drink and then of rape in a hotel against one Udit Pradhan".

"On the basis of the report submitted by the victim, FIR has been registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused Udit Pradhan has been arrested, Police said.

The investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited. (ANI)

