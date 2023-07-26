Koraput (Odisha), Jul 26 (PTI) An officer of the Odisha Police sustained critical injuries on the left side of his face after shooting himself with an AK-47 rifle at the office of the superintendent of police in Koraput district on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The injured policeman, identified as 37-year-old deputy subedar Narendra Biswal, a sub-inspector rank officer posted in the anti-Naxal unit of the district police, was admitted to SLN Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as his condition deteriorated, he said.

The incident took place around 11.40 am at Biswal's chamber situated inside the district police headquarters at Koraput.

"Preliminary investigation suggests it was a suicide bid but the reason is yet to be ascertained," DIG (south-western range) Charan Singh Meena said, adding further investigation is underway.

