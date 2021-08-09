Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], August 9 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a Maoist hideout in Kalahandi district and recovered explosives, arms and ammunition on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Second-in-Command of CRPF 4th Battalion, Mitu Roy said, "CRPF forces busted a Maoist hideout in Kalahandi district and recovered a huge cache of explosives, arms and ammunition."

Also Read | Redmi 8, Redmi 8A & Redmi 8A Dual Smartphones Receive Android 11 OS Based MIUI 12.5 Update: Report.

"One of our sniffing dogs located suspicious material. We recovered items hidden for future use," said Mitu Roy.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Economic Blockade Lifted 2 Weeks After Clash, Goods Vehicles Back on Highway Connecting the States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)