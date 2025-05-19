Cuttack (Odisha) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Odisha Cyber Police under UPD Cuttack has achieved a significant breakthrough against cybercrime by busting an online fraud case involving a fake 'VIP trading account' scam. The police arrested one person in connection with the case.

According to DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, "A case was registered in the Cyber Police Station in Cuttack UPD. The victim was from Balasore. He got a link on Telegram for VIP trading...Being tempted by this, he transferred around 7,68,000 six times in November-December 2024...Later, the person who contacted the victim stopped contacting him...Then the victim filed a complaint".

Bhadrak police apprehended the accused and recovered several items, including many cheques, 12 ATM cards, 5 SIM cards, and multiple mobile phones. The police further seized 2,30,000 rupees.

" I would like to appeal to the people to avoid investing in trading accounts and be cautious of such frauds" said DCP Khilari Rishikesh(ANI).

The investigation highlights the growing concerns over cybercrime in the region, and authorities are urging people to be cautious when investing online. The police are continuing their investigation and working to uncover more details about the scam. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile in Gujarat, in the past 15 days, cybercrime teams of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, along with the State Cyber Crime Cell, have solved 12 major cases and arrested individuals involved in Chinese cyber gangs and digital arrest frauds.

On May 16, 2025, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch arrested six members of a Chinese-run cybercrime gang operating from Cambodia and Nepal. They had hacked the ICICI Bank account of one Pranay Bhavsar, conducting transactions worth Rs48.85 lakh, and kept him captive in a Nepal hotel for six days, committing crimes like digital arrest, investment fraud, and Telegram task fraud.

Over 200 complaints are registered against the accused on the NCCRP portal.

In another case dated May 14, 2025, Janak Bhalala and Bhavesh Borad were arrested in Surat for defrauding a woman of Rs14.94 lakh through digital arrest by impersonating Mumbai Cyber Crime officials. Dilip Jagani, involved in seven cyber fraud cases including fake documents and scams, was also arrested. He collaborated with Cambodian-Chinese nationals from Nepal to launder money through bank accounts. (ANI)

