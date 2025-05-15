Angul (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a temporary campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Athmallik and laid a foundation stone for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Haridanali village.

Addressing the media, Pradhan highlighted the region's educational heritage and described Athmallik as one of the state's prominent subdivisions with a strong agricultural base.

"Athmallik Subdivision is one of the leading subdivisions of our state. It is an agriculture-based subdivision in our Angul district. The people here have been dedicated to education for many years. In fact, there are many schools here that have even celebrated their centenaries," Pradhan said.

He said the demand for a Kendriya Vidyalaya had long existed among local residents, educationists, and intellectuals.

"In such an education-focused region, there was a great opportunity to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) by the Government of India. For a long time, the citizens here, including intellectuals and educationists, have advocated for this. When I came here during the election period, they brought this issue to my attention," he added.

Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the proposal.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister. Among the 85 schools that are going to be opened across the country this time, permission has been granted to open one in Athmallik as well. This is very good news for this region," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday emphasised that the BJP government in Odisha has taken a historic decision in favour of "social justice".

On Wednesday, the Odisha government approved an 11.25% reservation for SEBC students in higher secondary schools, higher educational institutions, and universities from 2025-26.

He asserted that the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community has been awaiting fair national representation through affirmative action. The Union Minister added that previous governments focused their attention on the issue but did not take any concrete steps.

The BJP Cabinet has previously taken a historic decision in favour of social justice. At the national level, the OBC have long awaited fair representation through affirmative action. Previous governments in Odisha showed little commitment to implementing social justice and did not take concrete steps in this direction," he told reporters.

He also drew attention to the decision of the Odisha government, which has introduced an 11.25% reservation for the OBC community of the 50 per cent ceiling set up by the Supreme Court of India. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi for the decision.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Odisha government, led by CM Mohan Charan Majhi, made a decision. Based on the population data of SCs and STs in the state, Odisha had a total reservation of 38.75%. For the first time after 1990, the leftover 11.25% reservation has been introduced for OBCS, of the 50% ceiling set up by the Supreme Court", Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Union Minister also expressed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces on behalf of the nation for the success of Operation Sindoor. Pradhan emphasised that no one can raise a question on the sovereignty of India and asserted that the security of citizens of India cannot be compromised.

"On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude to the Indian military for the success of Operation Sindoor. Today, the world has witnessed the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one can tamper with the land of this country. The security of citizens cannot be compromised and the sovereignty of the country cannot be questioned", Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters.

He further mentioned the successful test of the anti-drone missile system 'Bhargavastra', which was conducted in the Ganjam district on Wednesday. Pradhan expressed his happiness over the success of the Indian Army and asserted that the world is seeing India's ability to develop "fortless pinpoint accuracy".

"A new achievement has been added to our state, Odisha. Yesterday, the Bhargavastra anti-drone missile system was successfully tested at the missile test point of the Air Defense College located at Gopalpur in Ganjam district of Odisha. This time the world is praising the capability of our army to develop flawless pinpoint accuracy. Taking a step forward in that, being a resident of a state in Odisha, I express my gratitude to the Army for the test that was done yesterday", Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters. (ANI)

