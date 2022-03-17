Fire broke out at a mall in Kalahandi district of Odisha (Photo/ANI)

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Junagarh in the Kalahandi district of Odisha on Wednesday.

A thick blanket of smoke could be seen surrounding the mall after the fire broke out at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Foundation Course Function at LBSNAA Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)