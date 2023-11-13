Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Odisha's Sambhalpur.

In a separate incident that took place in Sambhalpur's Khetrajpur, a gunny godown also caught fire on Sunday night, said officials.

The fire tenders are present at both places.

Speaking to ANI, "We received the information at around 10.30 pm. The fire broke out on the third floor and we have controlled the fire now. A gunny godown also caught fire and the teams reached the sit and doused off the fire," said Jitendra Kumar Biswal Assistant Fire Officer, Sambalpur.

He added that no causalities took place in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

