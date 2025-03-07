Jagatshinghpur (Odisha) [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Paradip Fishing Port in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday, destroying several boats, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and started the operation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Talks of India's Export Boost in Defence Equipment, Toys Sector; Says 'Over Rs INR Lakh Crore Transferred to Poor Through DBT'.

The fire has been brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported, officials said.

Paradip Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Niranjan Behera said that 12 fire tenders were deployed to bring the fire under control.

Also Read | Gold Smuggling Case: Court Reserves Order on Bail Petition by Arrested Actress Ranya Rao, DRI Seeks Custody.

"The fire at Paradip Fishing Harbour is now under control. There is no apprehension of any casualties. Around 10-12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames," ADM Behera told ANI.

According to locals, six of the affected boats were large vessels, while the other six were smaller Vhutubuti boats.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear.

To prevent panic, police personnel from five different stations were deployed in the area. Senior officials, including the Paradip Additional District Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police, were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)