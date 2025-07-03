Balasore (Odisha) Jul 3 (PTI) Around 35 villages in Odisha's Balasore district continue to remain marooned and cut off due to flooding of Subarnarekha river, even as water levels in major rivers began receding on Thursday, officials said.

According to official sources, 20 villages under Baliapal block and 15 villages in Bhograi block remain hit by floodwaters, with residents relying on country boats to travel between submerged areas.

Also Read | Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar’s Operation Sindoor Statement.

The situation has worsened due to incessant rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system over the region.

While two persons have lost their lives in the district due to floods, around 1,894 hectares of agricultural land are submerged, damaging crops and vegetables across northern Balasore, they said.

Also Read | 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam': Bajrangi Bhaijaan Fame Harshaali Malhotra to Play 'Janani' in Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film.

"An estimated 50,000 people have been affected, as the flood continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day," they added.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, after conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas, directed the distribution of rice to flood-hit families for seven days, beginning Thursday.

"I surveyed the flood-affected areas in Bhograi, Baliapal, Jaleswar, Basta, Remuna, and Balasore Sadar. A total of 154 villages across six blocks and eight wards of Jaleswar Municipality have been affected. Steps have been taken to relocate people to safe places and provide them food," Parida posted on X.

Parida also asked officials to ensure distribution of baby food, drinking water, fodder for cattle, and essential medicines, while stressing the need for disinfection of water bodies once floodwaters recede.

During a visit to some marooned villages using power boats, Parida faced complaints from locals about shortages of essential supplies, including infant food, clean water, and medical assistance.

As road communication has been totally cut off, patients are being transported by country boats, a villager in Baliapal area said, adding that so far two persons were swept away by floodwaters.

A preliminary damage assessment said 1,894 hectares of farmland in 393 villages across 78 panchayats in six blocks have been affected.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said compensation will be provided for crop loss and house damage under the State Relief Code, and district collectors have been asked to submit damage assessments immediately.

According to Sagar Mohanty, chief engineer, water resources department, water level in all the rivers, including Subarnarekha and Budhabalang, were receding.

Water levels of Brahmani and Baitarani rivers are also receding and are currently below the danger level, he said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms till July 6 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north Odisha adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has issued an orange warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for Sundargarh Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Sonepur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on July 3-5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)