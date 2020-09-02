Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Teams of Odisha Fire Service, operating in Khordha and Puri district during the floods, have rescued a total of 115 persons as of September 1.

As per Directorate of Odisha Fire Services, 8 teams are in operation and on stand-by with powerboats and rescue gears to the flood-affected districts for rescue and relief operations.Apart from this, additional 12 teams are kept in standby at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Institute, Naraj, Cuttack.

Also Read | Devotees Should Not Rub Shivalingam at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Says Supreme Court.

Six rescue teams deployed in Kanas block have rescued 62 persons from the marooned villages of Badalpur, Nuasahi, Haldipada, Badaput, and other nearby villages under the Puri district. The same team also rescued an old man from the marooned village of Badlapur under Kanas block.

The Khordha fire service team has rescued 50 persons from the marooned village of Saradhapur.All the teams involved in rescue have also taken an active part in distributing relief materials. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Records 24% Rise in Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya Cases in 7 Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)