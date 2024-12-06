Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance department on Friday conducted multiple raids at the residences of a forest official following allegations of disproportionate assets.

According to vigilance officials, Rebati Raman Joshi, assistant conservator of forests for Hirakud wildlife division in Sambalpur, owns three buildings, eight flats, seven plots, and 150 grams of gold, among other assets.

Also Read | West Bengal: Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Murdering Class 4 Girl in South 24 Parganas; CM Mamata Banerjee Hails Verdict.

The raids, led by three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 10 inspectors, targeted nine locations across Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

"So far, the authorities have detected three buildings, eight flats in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur, including one three-storey building worth Rs 1.8 crore, seven plots in Sambalpur and Bargarh, Rs 14.7 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold, and 300 grams of silver," an official said.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Shocker: Class 12 Student Kills School Principal, Escapes with Accomplice on Victim’s Scooter.

Officials confirmed that investigations into Joshi's bank accounts and other financial investments are still ongoing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)