Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Odisha Government has decided to conduct the offline Matriculation Examination from April 29 this year.

The annual High School, Sanskrit Board, and State Open School Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha are slated between April 29 to May 6, informed Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

Informing about the decision Mohapatra said, "For more than two years, not only Odisha or India but the whole world has been severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic, this has also badly affected the students and their studies. During the 2020-21 academic session, the Matric Exams had been canceled and results were declared through an alternative method of assessment."

He further added that the situation has improved in the current academic year, 2021-22 and offline classes have started. In a discussion with all the stakeholders, BSE has decided on the methods to conduct this year's Matriculation Examination and evaluation.

"Following the discussion Government has decided to conduct Summative Assessment-2 for the students of Class 10th. It will be mandatory for all students and will be done in offline mode, the exam would be held for one subject each day."

In order to reduce the pressure on students, the Government has decided to conduct evaluation through three-tier evaluation criteria including two alternative methods of assessment and the third is the new scheme of assessment as decided by the Board of Secondary Education. The highest marks obtained through any of the methods will be considered as final Marks, said Mohapatra. (ANI)

