Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 15 (ANI): Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati attended the multi-state celebrations marking Himachal Pradesh Foundation Day, Odia New Year, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, and Baisakhi at New Abhishek Hall on the premises of Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, April 15.

During the event, he said that Maha Vishuba Sankranti marks the beginning of the traditional Odia New Year and reflects the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Odisha. He described it as a festival of renewal, harmony, and collective well-being.

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He added that the rituals of offering prayers, visiting temples, and engaging in acts of charity highlight the deeply rooted values of service and empathy in Odia society.

The Governor further connected the occasion with the Jagannath culture, which symbolises inclusiveness, equality, and devotion. He said, "The ethos of Lord Jagannath unites people across all sections of society and inspires a sense of brotherhood. The reading of the Panjika and other traditional practices reaffirm our connection with our heritage and guide us towards a life of righteousness and purpose."

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Speaking on the formation day of Himachal Pradesh, Kambhampati said that the state is known for its spiritual depth, natural beauty, and vibrant traditions. He added that Himachal Pradesh stands as a symbol of unity, with a rich heritage reflected in its temples, music, and customs that continue to inspire generations.

On this occasion, he said that the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' strengthens bonds among states, promotes mutual understanding, and celebrates the diversity that defines the nation. He also encouraged people from Himachal Pradesh residing in Odisha, acknowledging their significant contribution to the state's progress and development.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes on the occasions of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion with a post on X, saying, "Happy Vishu!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)