Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 14 (ANI): Ram Janmbhumi Tritha Khetra invited Odisha Governor Raghubar Das to attend the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Das was invited to attend the 'Vigraha Pratishta' event in Ayodhya. An invitation from Ayodhya handed over to the Governor here at Raj Bhavan. The Odisha unit of Sri Ram Janmbhumi Tritha Khetra has handed the holy invitation along with flowers to the governor.

Sri Ram Janmbhumi Tritha Khetra has given its first invitation in Odisha to Lord Jagannath in Puri. On up-coming Sunday, the unit will invite Lord Lingaraj here to the shrine.

Invitations will also be given to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and some other eminent personalities from various walks of life from the state for the mega event.

On the other hand, amid preparations for the inauguration day of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month, locals in the city are delighted over new avenues of income from donations received from tourists coming from India and abroad in exchange for the hospitality offered to them.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set attend the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayidhya's Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, mythological buildings and temples are being renovated in the city. There is a continuous surge in the number of tourists in Ayodhya. (ANI)

