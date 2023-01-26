Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 26 (ANI): Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the national flag in Bhubaneswar on Thursday in the presence of state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

The week-long celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24. The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.(ANI)

